Lansing teen dies in bizarre accident

CASS CO., Mich (WLNS) – A Lansing teenager is dead and another man injured after a strange accident in Cass County this morning.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office 16-year-old Nicholas Hewitt of Lansing was a passenger in a pickup truck driven by 52-year-old Michael Rinehart.

They were driving north on M-40 when the truck was hit by a falling tree just after 6:30 a.m.

The tree came through the windshield and hit Hewitt.

Investigators say the truck continued off the highway and hit several more trees before stopping.

Rinehart was taken to a hospital in Three Rivers where he is being treated for his injuries.

Both Hewitt and Rinehart were wearing seatbelts and alcohol is not considered a factor in the crash.

