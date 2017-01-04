Lansing Mall Macy’s store, 67 others, closing in 2017

(WLNS) – With sales in a decline the management at retail giant Macy’s is revealing 68 of the 100 store locations they are planning to close in 2017.

In Michigan the department store chain will close the Lansing Mall store, idling 57 workers.

Stores in the Lakeview Square Mall in Battle Creek, the Eastland Center in Harper Woods and the Westland store will also close.

A total of 278 workers will be laid off as a result of those three stores closing.

Macy’s expects to close the 68 stores before the end of this year, some as early as this spring.

The retailer also expects to trim management and make other non-payroll cuts.

Last August Macy’s management warned of the pending cuts, saying the focus would be on better-performing stores and online sales.