Lansing Everett Marching Band invited to participate in the 58th Presidential Inauguration

LANSING, Mi – The Lansing Everett Marching Band has been invited to participate in the 58th Presidential Inauguration activities in Washington D.C. (January 18 – 21, 2017). They will be participating in the Welcome Celebration Concert on the steps of Lincoln Memorial on Thursday, January 19th.

Everett High School Director of Bands, Penny Filonczuk comments, “The trip to the 58th Presidential Inauguration is a once in a lifetime opportunity for the 47 members of the Everett Viking Marching Band. Our students will be performing in the very first ‘Welcoming Concert’ to be held on the mall in front of the Lincoln Memorial. This concert, on Thursday, January 19th, features twelve performing groups from around the nation. It is an honor for the Everett Band to be selected for this experience. Our goal is to perform with excellence, experience history in the making, and to represent with pride Everett High School, the city of Lansing, and the great State of Michigan.”

While in Washington D.C., Everett Marching Band students will also be engaging in educational opportunities by experiencing a walking tour of the national monuments, visiting Ford Theatre, watching the wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, viewing the Declaration of Independence, Constitution and Bill of Rights in the National Archives Building and touring the Smithsonian African American Museum.

The cost for each student to participate in this once-in-a-lifetime experience is approximately $650 (including overnight accommodation, transportation, and some meals). The band will need to raise approximately $36,000 in addition to transportation fees to make this opportunity a reality.

Please consider sending a donation in any amount to Lansing Everett Band Boosters to be used for the trip to participate in the 58th Presidential Inauguration activities.

Payments should be made payable to Lansing Everett Band Boosters and can be sent to the attention of Penny Filonczuk, 3900 Stable St., Lansing, MI 48910.

Every donation makes a difference, regardless of size.