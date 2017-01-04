Jim Caldwell will return as Lions coach in 2017

ALLEN PARK — Jim Caldwell said he wasn’t thinking about his future, but the Detroit Lions apparently were.

According to our media partners at Mlive.com, the organization confirmed Wednesday morning they’ve already decided to bring back Caldwell in 2017 for a fourth season as head coach.

Caldwell went 27-21 in his first three years here, giving him the highest winning percentage by a Lions coach in the Super Bowl era. Detroit also qualified for the playoffs in two of those three years, something they hadn’t done since 1997 and 1999.

Barring catastrophe, they looked like they were cruising for their first division title in 23 years. Now they’re two-thirds of the way to catastrophe.

Detroit still made the playoffs, but instead of hosting its first playoff game in 23 years, it was sent to Seattle for a wild-card game on Saturday at CenturyLink Field. And that was apparently enough for GM Bob Quinn to decide to move forward into 2017 with Caldwell at the helm.

Now the question becomes what the Lions do with his contract. He is entering the final year of the deal he worked out with former Lions GM Martin Mayhew and president Tom Lewand in 2014, and it’s possible an extension of some kind will be reached this offseason.

Caldwell has had some ups and downs at the helm in Detroit. He matched a franchise record for wins by a first-year coach in 2014, when the Lions went 11-5 and made the playoffs. But he also presided over a 1-7 start last year that set into motion a complete organizational makeover, including the in-season firings of Mayhew, Lewand, offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and two assistants.

But Caldwell was able to survive the transition by going 6-2 in the second half of the season, then winning over incoming GM Bob Quinn during a series of offseason interviews. And then after a 1-3 start to the season, he ripped off eight wins in nine weeks to make a push for the postseason.

“I think he’s a heck of a coach,” quarterback Matthew Stafford said before practice Tuesday. “I enjoy playing for him. Those decisions (about his job) aren’t made by me, but I’m sure it’s something you guys love bringing up all the time.”

