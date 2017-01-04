Jackson man charged with attempted murder, denied bail

JACKSON, Mich. – Authorities say 19-year-old Damonjae Boyd attempted to rob and murder another man minutes into the new year.

According to the Jackson Citizen Patriot, the teen approached two men inside of Frank’s Finer Food in Jackson on New Year’s Day, and attempted to rob them.

The run-in quickly turned into an argument that ended in gunfire.

Authorities say Boyd turned the gun on one of the other men and fired; the bullet grazed the victim’s face.

Boyd is facing five felony counts, including assault with intent to murder.