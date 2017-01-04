Jackson man charged with attempted murder, denied bail

WLNS-DOT-COM Logo By Published:
franksfiverfoodjackson

JACKSON, Mich. – Authorities say 19-year-old Damonjae Boyd attempted to rob and murder another man minutes into the new year.

According to the Jackson Citizen Patriot, the teen approached two men inside of Frank’s Finer Food in Jackson on New Year’s Day, and attempted to rob them.

The run-in quickly turned into an argument that ended in gunfire.

Authorities say Boyd turned the gun on one of the other men and fired; the bullet grazed the victim’s face.

Boyd is facing five felony counts, including assault with intent to murder.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s