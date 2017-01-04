Gov. Rick Snyder signs legislation streamlining licensing for skilled trades workers

LANSING, Mich. – Skilled trades workers now have a more efficient and streamlined process to apply for and renew their skilled trades license under legislation signed today by Gov. Rick Snyder.

“Our talented workforce makes Michigan a national leader, and these bills help provide skilled trades workers with a streamlined framework for licensing,” Snyder said. “This legislation helps ensure that Michigan will continue to meet the needs of the 21st century workforce and economy.”

Senate Bills 963-972, sponsored by state Sens. Ken Horn, Wayne Schmidt, Marty Knollenberg, Dale Zorn, Peter MacGregor, and Tonya Schuitmaker, respectively, repeal five separate public acts and streamline regulations into the Skilled Trades Regulation Act. The new act will provide uniformity and consistency among application, renewal, and enforcement provisions for all skilled trades licensees. The bills are now Public Acts 407-416 of 2016.

Gov. Snyder also signed 23 additional bills including HB 4629, which eliminates the requirement in current law that an individual who has their property seized by law enforcement pay a bond in order to be granted a hearing contesting their property forfeiture and HB 5113 which will assist utilities in collecting outstanding water and sewerage fees.

