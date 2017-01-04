Getting help for heroin addiction in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — 2016 was a troubling year for heroin addiction in Jackson County.

With police responding to an overdose nearly every day, the community is looking for new ways to combat the problem in 2017.

One way to do that is getting addicts the help they need.

6 News talked with a local organization that’s trying to turn the tides.

It’s been nearly seven years since Shelly Campbell started to free herself from the grips of heroin.

“Nobody asks to be an addict. Nobody wants to stay stuck in their substance use. It’s a true disorder,” Campbell said.

Now in long term recovery, Campbell is helping other former addicts at the Jackson Recovery Resource Center, which is a part of the organization Home of New Vision.

Every month, they see about 40-50 new cases of people who need help.

Campbell says the drug’s strong pull keeps addicts hooked.

“You want to stop. But the physical withdraw, I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy,” Campbell said.

To battle this growing problem, she says there’s a new effort to work with law enforcement and hospitals to get recovery workers on the front lines.

“So rather than give someone a pamphlet when they’ve been to the hospital, bring in a recovery coach. Get somebody up there right then. That’s a crucial moment when you’ve been through a traumatic experience,” Campbell said.

Henry Ford Allegiance Health offers a short-term detox center which can lead to long-term rehab.

There are other organizations as well like the Jackson Recovery Resource Center that help addicts change their lifestyles, offering things like housing assistance and support groups.

“We need to change those people, places and things,” Campbell said. “That’s what we focus on is the individual’s strengths and what they are willing to do, and then we will build on those experiences,” Campbell said.

Campbell says health insurance and Medicaid often cover addiction treatment.

And the help they offer is free.

“We are here and there are a lot of us. There are 23 million Americans living in long term recovery. Somebody is going to understand you, and somebody wants to help you,” Campbell said.

For help with drug addiction, here is the recovery center’s website: http://homeofnewvision.org/

A group that helps women in Jackson is Born Free: http://strong-families.org/born-free/

And here is information at recovery services at Henry Ford Allegiance Health: http://www.allegiancehealth.org/locations/henry-ford-allegiance-substance-abuse-services