Fowlerville restaurant damaged by SUV collision

FOWLERVILLE, Mich. – A popular Mid-Michigan restaurant will reopen Wednesday after an SUV drove through the dining room.

Managers for the Fowlerville Farms Family Restaurant posted pictures to Facebook Tuesday night showing the destruction.

According to the post, an SUV barreled through the restaurant’s south-western wall – and past seated patrons – before coming to a stop on the far side of the dining area.

Managers say that no one was hurt during the incident, but employees and customers were left shaken up.