Former lawmaker Todd Courser in court today

MASON, Mich (WLNS) – Former state representative Todd Courser was back in court today in an effort to have a perjury charge dismissed.

The hearing was part of Courser’s efforts to have the Ingham County perjury charge dropped.

Judge William Collette has ordered a forensic examination for competency for Courser.

There is another court appearance for Courser scheduled for January 25.

In November one count of misconduct in office was dropped by an Ingham County judge.

The former State Representative originally faced four charges after his extramarital affair with fellow former Representative Cindy Gamrat was exposed.

Charges against Gamrat were dropped.