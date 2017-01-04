Crime Stoppers: 3 wanted for felonies

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Crime Stoppers of mid-Michigan is asking for the public’s help to find three people wanted for felonies. The three are wanted by the city of Lansing. They are (left to right):

Juan Diego Flores has a felony warrant for assault out of Lansing. Flores is a white male, 20, 5’8″ and weighs 162 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Brian Scott Hill has a felony warrant for larceny out of Lansing. Hill is a white male, 53, 5’10” and weighs 210 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Tanae Savee Dillard has a felony warrant for assault out of Lansing. Dillard is a black female, 30, 5’10” and weighs 240 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on any of these three people, call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.