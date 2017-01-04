Cop imposters steal Porsche after forcing man to strip, police say

SOUTHFIELD, MI – After spotting a flashing blue light in his rear-view mirror Wednesday, a 30-year-old Southfield man was forced to take off his pants and shoes while carjackers stole his 2006 black Porsche Cayenne, police say.

According to our media partners at Mlive.com, the victim was driving along Westland Road, near the intersection of Evergreen and Eight Mile, about 3:10 a.m. when a blue or green late-model Chrysler pulled up behind him.

“There was a blue flashing light on the dashboard of the vehicle and the victim believed it was a police car,” Southfield Deputy Police Chief Nick G. Loussia said in a statement. “He pulled over and the vehicle pulled alongside him. The front passenger pointed a shotgun at the victim as he and two other suspects got out of the car.

The suspects, four men estimated to be between 18 and 24 years old, drive off in both vehicles. They took the victim’s pants and shoes.

The Michigan license plate no. of the stolen Porsche is DQH5989.

“Citizens are cautioned that if they are being pulled over and they are not certain that it is really the police, they should turn on their hazard lights and drive slowly to a well-lit or occupied area,” Loussia said. “They can also call 911 to verify that it is really the police.”

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500.

