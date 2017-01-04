3 mid-Michigan KMart stores to close

(WLNS) – Sears is announcing the latest round of KMart closings, and three mid-Michigan stores are on the list.

Stores in Lansing, Jackson and Adrian will be closed by the end of March.

The Lansing store is at 5400 South Cedar Street.

In Jackson the KMart on O’Neill Drive and the store on South Main in Adrian will be closed.

Sears is closing 150 stores, 108 KMart and 42 Sears stores, in 2017.

There are no Sears store closings in mid-Michigan but a Sears store on 28th Street SE in Grand Rapids will be shuttered.

That means the retailer will have fewer than 1,500 stores left by early 2017. That’s down nearly 60% from 2011, when Sears had more than 3,500 stores.

Sears is shutting down stores to help stem losses from falling sales.