US probes complaints of Hyundai Sonata seat belt failure

By Published:
Recall

DETROIT (AP) – U.S. safety regulators are investigating complaints that the front passenger seat belts can fail in about 313,000 Hyundai midsize cars.

The investigation posted Tuesday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers the Hyundai Sonata from the 2013 model year.

The agency says it has two complaints that the seat belts detached. One injury was reported due to the problem.

A message was left seeking comment from Hyundai.

In one complaint an owner from Buena Park, California, told the agency that a Sonata was hit in the front by another car in August of last year. The front and side air bags inflated, but the front passenger seat belt failed where it attaches to the car running board, the complaint said.

The investigation will determine whether a recall is needed.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s