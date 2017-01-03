University seeks to revive neglected, expressive words

words

DETROIT (AP) – Days after one Michigan university released its list of cliche words it wants to banish, another seeks to rescue a different batch from the linguistic brink.

On Tuesday, Wayne State University released its annual Word Warriors list. It includes “mugwump,” referring to a person who remains aloof and independent, and “guttle,” meaning to eat or drink greedily and noisily.

The list, which is in its ninth year, consists of 10 words its keepers deem some of the English language’s most expressive yet neglected.

Lake Superior State University last week released its 42nd annual List of Words Banished from the Queen’s English for Misuse, Overuse and General Uselessness. It sought banishment of “bigly,” ”echo chamber,” ”historic,” ”post-truth” and more than a dozen others.

Both schools accept nominations online.

