Snyder names ex-Rep. Pscholka as next state budget director

By Published:
RepAlPscholka

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Gov. Rick Snyder has chosen a former top state lawmaker to be Michigan’s next budget director.

Al Pscholka chaired the House Appropriations Committee in 2015 and 2016 but left office under term limits. He will take over the budget office in mid-February when John Roberts leaves for a job with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan.

Pscholka, a Republican from Stevensville in southwestern Michigan, will be Snyder’s third budget director.

The Republican governor said Tuesday Pscholka’s “experience and commitment to continuing to build upon the strong fiscal foundation we have laid make him an excellent choice” as budget director.

Pscholka, a former township trustee, was U.S. Rep. Fred Upton’s district director from 2003 to 2010. He previously handled marketing and communications for Cornerstone Alliance, a private, nonprofit economic development group.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s