Skubick: Anxiety builds over future of health care coverage for 600K Michigan residents

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Gov. Rick Snyder is warning some 600,000 residents that they are at risk this new year of losing their newly obtained health care insurance.

With the new Trump administration coming in, the anxiety level is going up.

Governor Snyder is to the point. “Anytime you have a new administration coming in there will also be more anxiety.”

President-elect Donald Trump has created a lot of anxiety regarding health care as he pledges to wipe out President Barack Obama’s signature program, the Affordable Care Act.

That has not only created some nervousness for the 600,000 Michigan residents who have health insurance for the first time under the governor’s successful “Healthy Michigan” program but the governor is anxious as well as he wants to keep that program.

But the governor stops short of making promises. “I can’t promise that because its a federal program in large part.”

Mr. Trump says he and the Republican-controlled Congress will find a replacement program when they broom Obamacare, but nobody knows what that is and when it will be implemented.

Theoretically the governor could go back to the Michigan legislature and ask lawmakers to re-enact “Healthy Michigan”.

He had a tough time creating the program in the first place and trying it again could be even more difficult if the federal government does not contribute any federal funds to help.

And the governor makes this confession for the first time, in effect saying if the feds do nothing, these 600,000 folks are out of luck and health insurance because the state does not have enough cash to continue it on its own.

“That would be extremely challenging,” he admits. “In terms of reality that would be too difficult to do.”

In other words, the 600,000 Michigan residents who have health care coverage for the first time, may be at risk of losing it as the new year unfolds.