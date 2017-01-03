Michigan officials praise Ford plans to cancel Mexico plant, invest in Flat Rock

Ford Motor Co.’s decision to invest $700 million in the Flat Rock Assembly Plant and cancel plans for a $1.6 billion assembly plant in Mexico is being met with praise by many Michigan officials.

Ford CEO Mark Fields said the company is canceling plans for a new $1.6 billion Mexico assembly plant to invest $700 at home in Flat Rock.

Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder categorized the move as part of the next chapter in the state’s long history in the automotive industry, and thanked Ford for choosing Michigan as its home for electric vehicles.

“We are seeing the drive toward the next chapter of the state’s legendary automotive history shift into a higher gear with Ford’s announcement,” Snyder said. “In the next decade, Michigan will lead the world in reimagining transportation with the acceleration of next generation advanced technologies.”

Ford’s announcement comes after Republican President-elect Donald Trump hammered Ford in several Michigan appearances during his presidential campaign, alleging the plan to move all small-car production to Mexico would cost jobs in the United States. Ford officials denied those claims.

The expansion in Flat Rock will include a new manufacturing and innovation center, which is expected to result in the addition of 700 direct jobs. UAW Vice President Jimmy Settles called the investment in Michigan “the equivalent to a new assembly plant.”

U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Dearborn, said Ford’s announcement shows what can happen when federal, state and local officials work together with workers and manufactures to keep jobs in the U.S., adding, “this is a great way to start the new year.”

“Our challenge now is to continue to do everything we can – together – to keep Michigan at the forefront of innovation and technology and keep manufacturing in the United States,” she said in a statement.

