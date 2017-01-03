UPDATE: Gretchen Whitmer on race for governor: I’m IN

UPDATE 4:15 p.m. – It didn’t take long for the Michigan Republican Party to respond to Gretchen Whitmer’s announcement that she is running for governor. State Republican chair Ronna Romney McDaniel said Whitmer would be a “step backward for the state”.

In her statement she went on to say “Gretchen Whitmer would be a disastrous return to the unsuccessful policies of the Granholm era where jobs and families were fleeing our state and unemployment skyrocketed.”

McDaniel attacked Whitmer for waiting less than a week after leaving her interim position as Ingham County Prosecutor, calling the move a headline grab.

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Democrat Gretchen Whitmer is officially in the 2018 race for governor.

She made the announcement via her Facebook page this afternoon.

Yesterday Republican State Attorney General Bill Schuette hinted at a possible run for governor.

Schuette said he wanted to be part of the conversation on Michigan’s leadership in 2017.

Until the end of the year the former Michigan state senator Whitmer had been serving as interim Ingham County Prosecutor after Stuart Dunnings III stepped down in July of last year.

This is a developing story and will be updated online and on 6 News.