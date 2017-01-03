Gretchen Whitmer has sights set on being Michigan’s leader

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Gretchen Whitmer is no stranger to Michigan politics. You may have recently recognized her as interim Ingham County Prosecutor. While her time serving is now up, she has her sights set on other leadership positions; one political expert have long considered her to be a candidate for.

Gretchen Whitmer got started in Michigan politics more than a decade ago, where she spent several years in the state legislature. From 2001 until 2006, Whitmer served as state representative.

From 2006 until 2014, she served in the senate, where she then rose to Senate Minority Leader.

Whitmer is also a practicing attorney who spent the last six months serving as Interim Ingham County Prosecutor. She jumped in to fill the spot of former Ingham County Prosecutor Stuart Dunnings III following his resignation.

In addition to her role in politics, Whitmer has been a strong advocate for women’s health, sharing her personal story of being sexually assaulted.