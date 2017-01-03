GM responds to Trump tweet about border tax for Automaker

(WLNS) – GM has responded to Trump’s tweet about border tax on cars sold overseas, to keep business in America.

6 News spoke with UAW Local 652 President Mike Green about Lansing GM’s reaction to the tweet, and how it could affect them and other automakers.

The tweet reads: “General Motors is sending Mexican made model of Chevy Cruze to U.s> car dealers tax free across the border. Make in USA or pay big border tax”

Green says bring it on, but make it all or nothing.

“If you want to level the playing field you are talking tariffs and tax, all these cars that flood into the Untied States, they ought to have the same tax and tariff as when ours leave here,” Green said.

Green says GM is all about keeping its business and money in America.

“General Motors, they are one of the biggest employers in the United States,” Green explained, “Most of their money is staying here in the United States, most of the investments are in the US”.

GM Corporate is also responding to the tweet saying: “General Motors manufactures the Chevrolet Cruze Sedan in Lordstown, Ohio. All Chevrolet Cruze Sedans sold in the U.s. are built in GM’s assembly plant in Lordstown, Ohio. GM builds the Chevrolet Cruze Hatchback for global markets in Mexico, with smaller number sold in the U.S.”

Green says those sales are a sliver of the vehicles sold in America every year, and other automakers buy sell and build vehicles and parts overseas at higher rates. He says GM would thrive under new border taxes as long as they are applied across the board.

“I mean they have all these cars coming in and they don’t have the same taxes and tariffs on them, its hard to compete with that”.