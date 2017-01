LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Alcohol may have been a factor in a collision between a car and a pole.

The single-car crash occurred near the intersection of South Cedar Street and Elm Street on the south side of Lansing Tuesday morning.

According to Lansing Police, the person behind the wheel struck the pole and caused the vehicle to flip over.

The driver was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.