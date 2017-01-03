Boil Water order in effect for parts of Mason

MASON, MIch (WLNS) – A water main break this morning in the city of Mason is resulting in a “boil water” notice for a certain number of residents.

The break was corrected in a short time but the boil water order was issued as a precaution.

A “boil water” notice has been issued for properties located in the following areas:

West Side of Cedar Street from Curtis Street to Kerns Road

Kerns Road from Cedar Street to Howell Road

All water used for drinking, food preparations, and ice should be boiled at a full rolling boil for at least one minute, as a safety precaution, prior to use.

Ice or any beverages prepared with tap water that has not been boiled should be discarded.

Testing is being done to the water to check that it meets state standards.

City officials anticipate the problem will be resolved within 48 hours.

“We recognize and apologize for the inconvenience of loss of water to Mason businesses and we are committed to correcting the issue as quickly as possible, while assuring the safety of our water for the public,” said Deborah Stuart, City Administrator.