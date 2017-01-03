Animal Abuse: Pet Donkey Killed

A Michigan man was arrested Sunday on a domestic violence and an animal cruelty charge. Investigators believe 50-year-old Olvydas Abromavieius of Union Pier on Sunday battered his girlfriend and also killed a donkey in order to intimidate or threaten the woman.

Shortly after the arrest, Jane Bernard, a local vet, arrived at the scene and was devastated to see the donkey. In her roughly 26 years with the LaPorte County Small Animal Shelter she says she doesn’t see cases like this often.

“This is the first time that I’ve been involved with somebody that has been in a domestic dispute and that an animal has actually been killed because of it.”

Captain Mike Kellems says someone from the house called 911 around nine o’clock Sunday night but didn’t say anything. Dispatchers said they could hear a fight in the background. Kellems says both Abromavieius and his girlfriend were intoxicated.

Bernard says there were at least two other donkeys and a horse at the house. After the incident, Bernard was happy to report they all looked healthy.