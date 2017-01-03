All-New 2018 Chevrolet Traverse to Debut Jan. 9

Published:
gm-logo

DETROIT — Chevrolet will complete the transformation of its crossover and SUV lineup with the introduction of the next-generation Traverse on Jan. 9 at the North American International Auto Show.

The all-new Traverse, built at the Delta Township Plant in Lansing, features a bold and refined design with seating for up to eight passengers.

The next-generation Traverse includes a premium interior and exterior design cues with new the latest technologies including available exclusive D-Optic headlamps that provide a natural daylight effect with a seamless light quality. It’s expected to offer the segment’s best third-row legroom and cargo space.

The 2018 Traverse will be Chevrolet’s latest crossover/SUV offering, joining the 2017 Bolt EV and Trax, the 2018 Equinox revealed in September and the full-size Tahoe and Suburban.

“Nobody in the industry offers a broader, fresher lineup of SUVs and crossovers than Chevrolet,” said Alan Batey, president of GM North America and brand chief of Global Chevrolet. “From the all-electric Bolt EV to America’s longest-running nameplate, Suburban, we’ve got something for every customer and lifestyle.”

