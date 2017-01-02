What to do with your live-cut Christmas tree

(WLNS) – It’s always a lot of fun to select a live-cut Christmas tree, take it home and decorate it for the holidays.

Now the “not-so-fun” time of year is upon us; time to take the tree down.

There are some options in the Lansing-East Lansing area for disposing of your tree.

In East Lansing trees can be placed curbside between December 27 and January 13.

If you’d rather you can take your tree to a drop-off site before January 13.

These sites are:

Patriarche Park- parking lot on Alton Road

Emerson Park – Arbor Drive entrance

Fine Park – parking lot on Winchester Drive

Valley Court Park – South of the Community Center

White Memorial Park – parking lot at Pebblebrook Lane

In Meridian Township residents can drop off their live-cut trees at the Nancy Moore Park (2100 Gaylord C Smith Ct. in Haslett) for disposal.

Trees should be free of tinsel, decorations, wire, metal bracing or nails, and must not be in a plastic bag.

Drop-off is available from Monday, December 26th through Tuesday, January 31st.

Christmas trees can also be dropped off at the Meridian Recycling Center for a $5 fee.

In Lansing the city will be collecting trees today through January 9th.

Residents should put their tree curbside on the same day that blue trash bags, blue carts, and green recycling bins are collected.

In Delhi Township residents can take advantage of the township holiday tree recycling program by bringing their tree to the Delhi Township Maintenance Building at 1492 Aurelius Road between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. from Dec. 27 until Jan. 27, Monday though Friday only. Trees should be bare with no tinsel.

Some people would rather handle their own recycling and the handy people at This Old House have some suggestions for the old tree.

Mulch with needles – Pine needles dry quickly and decompose slowly, making them an excellent moisture- and mold-free mulch for ground-covering crops, such as strawberries, to rest on. Create a bird sanctuary – Place your tree in its stand outdoors. Fill bird feeders and hang them from the boughs, or drape the tree with a swag of pinecones coated with peanut butter. Insulate perrenials – Cut off boughs and lay them over perennial beds to protect them from snow and reduce frost heaving. Shelter fish – If you live near a lake or have a pond, and your tree’s chemical-free, toss branches into the water to provide sheltering habitat for overwintering fish. (Get permission from officials if needed.)



If you are handy with hand tools there are also ways to create bed liners for your garden out of sections of tree trunk. You can also make coaster with thinly-cut sections of trunk.