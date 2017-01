EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Michigan State University women’s basketball coach Suzy Merchant collapsed courtside during the third quarter in the Spartans’ game against Illinois Sunday.

The game was stopped while the coach walked into the locker room for medical care. She was taken to a local hospital where she was alert, talking and aware of her surroundings. The school has not yet said what led to Merchant’s collapse.

The Spartans put Illinois away 71-47.