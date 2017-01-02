“Poppy” Pet Of The Day January 2

Meet “Poppy”, our Pet Of The Day today. Poppy is an adorable black kitten. She is 3-4 months old and is all kitten. Poppy is very feisty, active and fun. This little girl would be fine with other cats and probably a dog. Poppy has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and has a registered microchip. You can learn more about Poppy by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control Shelter at 517-676-8370 or online at ac.ingham.org.

