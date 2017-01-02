New year, new gas prices

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Sunday marked the first day of our state’s new gas tax. It’s 7 cents a gallon more than before, but we’re seeing a much bigger jump than that here in mid-Michigan.

According to Patrick Dehaan, Senior Petroleum Analyst at GasBuddy.com, drivers will be paying anywhere from 20 to 50 cents more per gallon in 2017, than they did in 2016.

That would add up to about $120 to $180 more annually.

Looking at numbers nationally, the average price for a gallon of gas is sitting at $2.34. That’s about 35 cents more than a year ago.

Michigan and Pennsylvania are the two states with the largest increases; both saw gas tax increases on the first of this year.

If you’re looking to fill up in mid-Michigan, according to GasBuddy.com, the average price of a gallon of unleaded in Lansing is $2.54. Some gas stations in Leslie are sitting at $2.59 per gallon and in cities like Jackson and Owosso, you’ll pay around $2.50.

Dehaan said the increase in gas prices over the last month can be attributed to OPEC cutting its oil production in an attempt to boost the price of oil.

OPEC is a cartel that started in the 1970’s, to control the price of oil.

Dehaan said there will be a temporary decrease in gas prices come February, but in early, to mid-March, we can expect prices to go back up again.

When April rolls around, we could be paying as much as $3 for a gallon of gas.

