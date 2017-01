LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan State Police is changing the formula on missing child alerts.

Now, only child abductions will trigger a wireless emergency alert.

Previously, the system was used for children with severe mental or physical disabilities who went missing.

Those cases will now be eligible for a new Endangered Missing Advisory.

State officials say that this change will make sure that the Amber Alerts will be reserved for the most critical cases.