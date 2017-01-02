Manhunt underway: 39 killed, 70 injured in Istanbul night club shooting

ISTANBUL, Turkey (WLNS) – A massive manhunt is underway right now in Istanbul for the person responsible for shooting more than 100 people, killing at least 39 and injuring 70 others.

It’s being called an act of terror and it happened as party-goers rang-in the New Year.

One American was shot in Sunday’s attack but he is expected to survive.

Jake Raak of Pennsylvania was hit once by the shooter.

Police say the bullet ricocheted off his cell phone and struck his leg.

Raak’s family says he played dead after he was shot hoping it would help him survive.

Early Sunday morning outside of Reina night-club one police officer and one civilian were shot dead out-side of the club before the shooter entered the party killing 39 others.

Turkish officials have not released a comment on a possible identity or motive.

The Islamic state has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Authorities say the club’s manager increased security after U.S intelligence warned the Turkish government about a possible attack less than two weeks ago.