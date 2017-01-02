Man jailed after alleged crime spree begins in Hillsdale, crosses into 2 other states

BRYAN, Ohio (AP) – Authorities say an Ohio man has been hospitalized after his arrest linked to vehicle thefts, ramming a police vehicle, and other alleged crimes in three states.

The Williams County (Ohio) sheriff’s office says 41-year-old Jade Herzog of Bryan faces multiple felony charges for “a crime spree” that began Dec. 26 when he left Hillsdale Hospital without authorization. It says he was on medical leave from being jailed in Hillsdale County on a drug count.

The sheriff’s statement says Herzog stole vehicles and items across five counties in Michigan, Indiana and Ohio. They say he crashed after trying to ram a sheriff’s vehicle early Jan. 1.

Herzog said Monday by hospital telephone that he is being treated for a collapsed lung. He said he needs rehabilitative services for methamphetamine use.