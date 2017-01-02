Jackson Police: One man shot during armed robbery

Related Coverage Jackson Police release photos of one suspect in Log Cabin fatal shooting

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – One man is recovering from being shot in the face and another man is under arrest in connection for that.

Jackson Police tell 6 News that it all began with an attempted armed robbery outside Frank’s Party Store on 1st Street just after midnight Sunday.

Two men were inside the store when the were confronted by a 19-year-old from Jackson.

The two man tried to run away but the gunman followed them to the parking lot and tried to rob them there.

There was a brief fight and the suspect fired one shot.

That shot hit one of the men in the cheek, leaving him with minor injuries to the face.

The suspect ran away but police officers were able to track him down and arrest him.

He will face charges tomorrow.

The party store is near the Log Cabin Store, where a clerk was fatally shot the night before Thanksgiving.