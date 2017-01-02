How to prepare for Tax Day 2017

(WLNS) – There may be months before the tax filing deadline but tax preparers say there are steps to save you time and money now, before the deadline looms.

Only two days into the new year and tax preparers are already up to their eyes in paperwork and say there are even more rules and regulations to be aware of going into tax season.

April 15 may seem far away but Tax preparer Terry R. Whitten Jr. with Shetenhelm William Certified Public Accounting Services says preparing for taxes, has already started.

“Start looking for stuff in the mail in the next week or two,” Whitten said.

To be prepared and make your life and your tax preparers life easier, there is some housekeeping to get done.

“Have your current address correct so that you are getting those tax documents,” Whitten advised.

Another thing to have ready to go, anything that can go under deductibles.

“Things like you donation receipts, charitable verses cash versus goods like goodwill”.

Whitten Jr. says this year, there are even more things tax preparers need from you.

“There is a lot more new rules with making sure that there is no identity theft because it is such a huge problem with IRS”.

The IRS now requires additional identification such as an ID, passport, or pay stub or bill from this last year.

“More documents are better than not enough”.

Whitten Jr. says the benefit of having a tax preparer is having an extra set of eyes that know what to look for that many tax payers miss when filling out forms.

“We will go back and amend those and fix those things and get people the money they deserve,” Whitten Jr. said.

Although it may take you time, Whitten Jr. says their end goal is to save you money.

“It’s all about keeping it in your pocket and not giving it to the IRS”.

Preparing documents and receipts year round is the best way, Whitten Jr. says, to save yourself time and money in the long run.