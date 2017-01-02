Higher fuel, vehicle taxes start in Michigan

WLNS-DOT-COM Logo By Published: Updated:
Memorial Day Travel

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan drivers will pay higher taxes at the pump and shell out more to renew their license plate.

The increased taxes, which Gov. Rick Snyder and lawmakers approved nearly 14 months ago to improve aging roads and bridges, take effect beginning Sunday. It is the state’s first fuel tax hike in 20 years and the first major vehicle fee increase since 1983.

The gasoline tax of 19 cents a gallon will increase by 7.3 cents and the diesel tax of 15 cents a gallon will go up 11.3 cents. Vehicle registration fees will rise 20 percent.

Michigan will have the sixth-highest gas taxes in the country, up from 18th, according to the American Petroleum Institute.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s