Gone one month; where is Danielle Stislicki?

(WLNS) – One month has passed since Danielle Stislicki was last seen leaving work around 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, according to police.

She hasn’t been heard from since.

Today the woman’s family and friends are still clinging to hope that the woman is alive and will return home.

The 28-year-old Stislicki works at MetLife, a life insurance company in Southfield, less than 10 miles from her Farmington Hills apartment.

She was planning on stopping briefly at her home and then going to dinner with a friend.

She never showed up to her scheduled dinner, according to police, and concern quickly grew when calls to her cell phone went directly to voicemail.

There is a Facebook page for Stislicki and a reward fund has topped $120,000.

Her mother admits to local media in Detroit that she cries a lot but still believes her daughter will come back.

Anyone with information regarding the case, or who may have seen Danielle or her Jeep on December 2, is urged to call the Farmington Hills Police Department at (248) 871-2610.