6 Sports Play Of The Week January 2

(WLNS) – MSU hoops is where we find our 6 Sports Play of the Week and it’s brought to us by another one of MSU’s dynamite freshmen.

Second half of Michigan State vs Northwestern, Kenny Goins hits Cassius Winston and Cassius, cutting into the lane, throws up a shot from an impossible angle, off the glass and in for two!

The shot produces another “wow” moment for the freshman from Detroit, and is very reminiscent of that play by one Denzel Valentine last season against Louisville while falling down, but Cassius Winston with our 6 Sports Play of the Week.

