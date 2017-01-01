Keeping your New Year resolutions

With a new year, comes a new resolution.

But for many, the idea is easier than the action.

“My New Year’s resolution is to start going to the gym,” says Kevin Schaeffer.

“My eating, some of my food habits,” says Justin Austin.

“To keep myself busy,” says Diana Rammacher.

According to a recent study by the University of Scraton, approximately half of all American’s make resolutions.

However, only 8% actually achieve their goals.

“January’s the good month, and then you know February comes and then you kind of get away from it and then you’re right back to, I failed. So I’ve failed my resolutions,” says Austin.

In the same study, choosing to stay healthy and lose weight is the number one commitment people attempt to make.

According to Manager of Lansing’s ZiFit, Falah Jahmi, seeing more memberships around the new year, aren’t uncommon.

“A lot of traffic, as far as walk ins, calling in, asking about what we do,” says

If loosing weight is your resolution this year, Jahmi claims, there are three key things you should keep in mind.

#1: “Taking the step to actually come in and take a workout, that’s the first step because you have to just start, it doesn’t happen overnight,” says Jahmi.

#2: Following that initial leap, Jahmi says, write your goals on paper, making it easier to obtain them.

#3: “Eat right, even if you workout and you’re burning 700 calories during a workout, doesnt mean that you should go have a thousand calorie lunch and kind of negate what you just did,” says Jahmi.

Whether it be loosing weight, or just watching what you eat, no matter the resolution, the only person who can make it work is you.