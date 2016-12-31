State police crack down on roads during holiday weekend

(WLNS) – For Michigan State Police Sergeant Rene Gonzalez the safety of drivers is always his top priority.

That’s why this holiday weekend, Gonzalez and every Michigan State Police Officer are cracking down.

“Lives are lost because of drunk driving so that’s our job is out there to combat that and just keep those numbers low if possible,” said Sgt. Gonzalez.

And that’s why state police and police around the state are taking part in a campaign called “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.”

What’s the goal? To make sure people under the influence of alcohol do not get behind the wheel.

“If you don’t think you should be driving, you probably shouldn’t be because we’re going to be out there and you will get pulled over,” Sgt. Gonzalez stated.

Gonzalez says in 2015 nationwide more than 10,000 people died because of drunk driving.

He says when drivers make poor decisions, he hopes they learn from mistakes because it only takes one bad decision to change your life and someone else’s.

“People make bad choices, doesn’t make them bad people and I tell them that,” said Sgt. Gonzalez.

Bad choice or not, Gonzalez hopes if people choose to drink alcohol and get behind the wheel, they think about the consequences that will follow.

“If you’re going to drink, don’t drive and if you’re going to drive, don’t drink,” he said.

According to reports, last year between Christmas and New Year’s there were 17 deadly crashes on Michigan roads. Police say seven of those crashes involved alcohol and if you’re caught under the influence behind the wheel you will be placed behind bars.