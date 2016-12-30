Suspect sought in video game swindle

By Published:
xbox-suspect

MASON, Mich (WLNS) – Ingham County Sheriff’s deputies say a social media face shot may be the biggest clue after a parking lot ripoff Wednesday in Holt.

Take a look at the picture above and, once you stop laughing at dog boy, see if you recognize the suspect in the unarmed robbery.

Deputies say he made online arrangements to sell an Xbox and met the buyer at the Quality Dairy at Cedar and Aurelius in Holt Wednesday.

He gave the buyer an Xbox 1 box but it was filled with books instead of a video game.

That’s when he took the victim’s money and escaped in a gray Impala with a female companion.

The photos are from the suspect’s Facebook page.

If you do have information please contact the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at 517-694-0045.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s