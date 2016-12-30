Suspect sought in video game swindle

MASON, Mich (WLNS) – Ingham County Sheriff’s deputies say a social media face shot may be the biggest clue after a parking lot ripoff Wednesday in Holt.

Take a look at the picture above and, once you stop laughing at dog boy, see if you recognize the suspect in the unarmed robbery.

Deputies say he made online arrangements to sell an Xbox and met the buyer at the Quality Dairy at Cedar and Aurelius in Holt Wednesday.

He gave the buyer an Xbox 1 box but it was filled with books instead of a video game.

That’s when he took the victim’s money and escaped in a gray Impala with a female companion.

The photos are from the suspect’s Facebook page.

If you do have information please contact the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at 517-694-0045.