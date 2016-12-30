Skubick: Snyder on red cars, Al Kaline and Honest Abe

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Over the last seven years, Governor Rick Snyder and 6 News Capitol correspondent Tim Skubick have done hundreds of interviews, but none of them like the following where we learn for the first time, how the high achiever governor almost flunked a course in school and why he doesn’t play Euchre anymore.

The governor is one of the toughest interview subjects you will ever encounter.

If he doesn’t want to answer a question, you can try every which way from Sunday to get an answer but he usually won’t give in.

But when he sat down for a one hour exchange on Michigan Public TV’s an evening with the governor, he had no trouble answering these fun questions he’s never been asked before.

Favorite movie of all time? The governor said he has a whole list of them.

When asked to name just one he replied, “Starters”.

Former right fielder Al Kaline is the governor’s all time favorite Detroit Tiger.

The one time business CEO reveals that monopoly is his favorite board game and he confesses he does not always win.

The governor has a red 1957 T-bird that he does not drive very much, but his all-time favorite car was also red and very unusual.

“We got it from an auction from the fire chief of Battle Creek Township. A 1973 Plymouth wagon.”

Staying on the car subject, how many speeding tickets has he received?

“Zero,” he answered.

Was he ever pulled over? “I was pulled over,” admitted Mr. Snyder. “Twice.”

Here’s a revealing answer on how he almost flunked an economics course when he confronted a professor who…well, let the governor describe the prof.

“I had a philosophical difference with the professor,” said the governor.

Is that code for he was a lousy teacher? “I figured it out and I pulled it out at the end.”

Much earlier in his academic career the governor got a lecture from his parents when he was too cocky while in fourth grade.

“I was probably too cocky thinking I was smarter than I was and I got a lower grade for that one.”

If he could go back in time, the governor would like to interview Abraham Lincoln.

But he wants nothing to do with euchre even though he played it years ago, and even though friends want him and the First Lady to play now, he won’t.

How come? Mr. Snyder explains “euchre has a lot of skill in the game and I much prefer games of risk and luck to allow me to relax rather than think about it.”

The Governor and First Lady were asked about the family highlight of the year.

“We actually had seven of us in an RV touring the state and we were still talking to each other at the end of the week,” said Mr. Snyder. “And they want to do another one this year,” adds Sue Snyder.

And since they are both into more family time, it’s a sure bet they will.