New Year’s Eve patrols and parties

(WLNS) – If you’re planning to head out to a New Year’s Eve party Saturday night you might notice some more police patrolling the streets.

New Year’s Eve is a big night for busting drunk drivers.

Lansing police are joining in the statewide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.

Last year there was 17 deadly crashes in Michigan between Christmas and New Year’s.

Police say seven of those crashes involved alcohol.

If you live in Jackson you can get a free ride home.

JATA will offer a free shuttle bus Saturday night from 11:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m.

To reserve a ride all you have to do is call 788-8410.

Speaking of Jackson the city is hosting its very own ball drop on New Year’s Eve.

Now in its 16th year the “Eve on the Ave” event shuts down Michigan Avenue for the special event.

At midnight a ball will drop from the top of City Hall followed by a big fireworks display.

The Downtown Development Authority says they’re excited to ring in the new year with a big community event.

“One of the numerous events we do throughout the year,” said Nathan Mack, executive director of the Jackson DDA. “So yeah it’s a lot of fun. It’s a good event, there’s a lot of people who come down for it too. It’s a good atmosphere, there’s a lot of people that are excited to be down here.”

The festivities begin at 10:00 p.m. in front of Jackson City Hall.

There will be a DJ playing music along with warm beverages provided by Biggby Coffee.