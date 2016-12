WYOMING, Mich. – Police are turning to the public for help in finding a Michigan State University student who went missing on Michigan’s west-side.

David Pham was last seen at his family’s Wyoming home on December 19th.

According to his family, the 20-year-old has a history of depression and has gone “off the radar” before, but never for this long.

Wyoming police are asking for anyone with information regarding Pham to contact Wyoming Public Safety at 616-530-7300.