Looking for New Year’s Eve transportation? Bus, Taxi, Uber or Lyft?

(WLNS) — Transportation on New Year’s Eve can be tricky.

If you have a night out planned to celebrate the holiday, have you figured out how you’re getting back home?

In Jackson, the Jackson Area Transportation Authority (JATA) will offer a free shuttle bus by appointment from 11:00 PM through 4:00am. Appointments can be made by phone at (517) 788- 8410

The Capital Area Transportation Authority (CATA) will end service early on New Year’s Eve, with rides scheduled no later than 6:15pm.

Other popular options include local taxis. Uber and Lyft.

Taxis offer fixed rates based on time and distance, but pricing among ride share companies can fluctuate based on three factors: where you are, what day it is, and what time it is.

According to Uber, fares will be the highest between 12:00 am – 3:00 am; Lyft marks their peak times as 8:00 pm – 11:00pm, and 1:00 am – 3:00 am.

Both companies advise that you use the Uber and Lyft online fare calculators to estimate the cost of your ride before hand.

For residents in the Tri-County area, White Law PLLC. is offering to pick up the tab for your ride home, regardless of who you call.

As a part of the “Safe New Year” program, the first 20 people who email their ride receipt and a copy of their drivers’ license to the firm are eligible to get reimbursed for their ride.

Receipts and pictures must be emailed to safenewyear@whitelawpllc.com by January 3rd.

For more information call (517) 316-1195