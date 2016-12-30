Jackson man arrested after standoff

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – A Jackson man is in custody and faces five assault-related charges after a brief armed standoff with police on Chapin Street Thursday night.

According to our media partners at MLive the 58-year-old man got into an argument with his wife inside a home on the 1400 block of Chapin Street just after 8:30 p.m.

Police said that during the argument the man got a rifle and threatened his wife, firing at least one bullet inside the home.

The woman and daughter left the house and called police.

Police officer surrounded the house and ordered the man to come out.

The man pointed a rifle at police through a window but did not fire the gun.

He surrendered peacefully soon after that and there were no injuries.

Police went into the home and found one loaded rifle and a shot gun.

The man was arrested and is now in the Jackson County Jail.

