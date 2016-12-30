Governors of Michigan and Wisconsin wager bratwursts and donuts on the Cotton Bowl game

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – It’s the Badgers versus the Broncos in the Cotton Bowl on Monday, and it’s cheese and bratwursts versus beer and doughnuts.

The governors of Wisconsin and Michigan placed a friendly wager on the outcome of the game.

Since Western Michigan University is in Kalamazoo, Gov. Rick Snyder is offering products from Kalamazoo’s Arcadia Brewing Company and Sweetwater’s Donut Mill.

A statement from Gov. Scott Walker’s office says the governor is wagering cheese and bratwursts, two Wisconsin staples. He doesn’t specify the types of cheese and brats — perhaps indicating his confidence that he won’t have to pay up.

“The Badgers have played a great season, and even though the Western Michigan Broncos are undefeated — thus far — I am confident the leadership of the Badger seniors and Coach Chryst will guide the Badgers to victory in Texas!” the governor said.

The Cotton Bowl starts at 1:00 p.m. and airs on ESPN.

