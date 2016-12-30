Gas tax hike starts Sunday

It’s been more than a year since state lawmakers signed off on a gas tax hike.

But starting Sunday, you’ll see 7-cents more a gallon tacked on when you fill up.

The idea behind the jump is that the state will use the extra cash to help fix our crumbling roads.

Here’s how that’s going to shake out for your budget:

The average household in Michigan uses just over 1,000 gallons of fuel a year, so if you use that much, you’ll shell out roughly $73 more in 2017.

“I don’t really like it already, I mean gas prices are already pretty high, and raising them just isn’t going to help anyone,” says Josh Bockert.

Starting January first, Michigan drivers will pay higher gas taxes at the pump, making this the state’s first fuel tax hike in the past 20-years.

“I have a daughter who has a car, so I have to pay her gas, I mean yeah, it’s going to affect me and probably not make me happy,” says Christina Ruiz.

According to Patrick Dehaan, Senior Petroleum Analyst at GasBuddy.com, currently, Michigan ranks 18th in the nation for the state with the highest gasoline tax.

However, in two days, the state will jump all the way up to number 8.

Dehaan says, “After the gas tax is implemented January first, Michigan will have a distinction of having the highest gasoline tax in the region, higher than Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, even Kentucky and other nearby neighbors.”

However, the decision to raise the tax on gasoline, didn’t come easy.

One legislator who voted for the hike, is Senator Rick Jones.

Jones initially opposed the increase, but when he realized this extra tax would be used to fix roads, he started to think differently.

“It was a very tough vote for me, I finally did support it because we have to have good roads or we wont have jobs, we wont have a future for Michigan,” says Jones.

Although, not all feel the same way.

“I mean, you can tell even on these roads right here, that they’re pretty terrible, cars get damaged from them all the time and I don’t see anyone trying to fix them, so I dont really know if I believe saying it’s going towards roads or even if its going to help the roads at all,” says Bockert.

When it comes to when Michigan drivers will start seeing a change in road conditions, Senator Jones says, it could be as early as this summer.