DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Management at the Crowne Plaza Hotel hope to reopen as early as today after being damaged by an fire outside the building earlier in the week.

The hotel’s general manager says that the building power and systems are back up and running.

The Delta Township fire inspector has given the go-ahead for the hotel to reopen, but the staff is still waiting to hear from the Health Department.

The manager said that they hope to reopen late Friday.