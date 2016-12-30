“Albert” Pet Of The Day December 30

Meet “Albert”, our Pet Of The Day today. Albert is an irresistible orange tabby. He’s seven years old, but young at heart. He also has a reduced adoption fee of $25. Albert came to CAHS as quite a shy fellow. The clinic staff discovered he had some serious dental disease, so he received a cleaning and extraction of some bad teeth. Now Albert is much more comfortable, and as a result, is a much friendlier feline! He is neutered, up-to-date on shots, and ready to start living his golden years with a loving family. Consider adding a senior pet to your home by contacting the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060.
We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.