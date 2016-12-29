Suspect in home invasion treated for week-old gunshot wound

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – The search has ended for a man who was wounded during a home invasion last week in Blackman Township.

Detectives from the Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety tell 6 News that a man walked into Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital last night with a gunshot wound in his abdomen.

Officers were called and they were able to determine that the man was a suspect in an armed home invasion on Winifred Street in Blackman Township December 23.

Investigators are not released information about how the suspect was shot.

The 37-year-old man has been admitted to the hospital and when he’s released from Henry Ford he will be taken to the Jackson County Jail.