Suspect in home invasion treated for week-old gunshot wound

By Published:
BLACKMAN

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – The search has ended for a man who was wounded during a home invasion last week in Blackman Township.

Detectives from the Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety tell 6 News that a man walked into Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital last night with a gunshot wound in his abdomen.

Officers were called and they were able to determine that the man was a suspect in an armed home invasion on Winifred Street in Blackman Township December 23.

Investigators are not released information about how the suspect was shot.

The 37-year-old man has been admitted to the hospital and when he’s released from Henry Ford he will be taken to the Jackson County Jail.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s