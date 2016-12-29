Skubick: Flint water, Detroit schools and election dominate 2016 in Legislature

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – 2016 in the Legislature was dominated by the Flint water crisis.

But that was just one of the other major stories of the year.

Governor Rick Snyder launched the new year by doing something that no other governor has done before; he apologized for all the mistakes his administrations made that helped to a create and drag out the Flint water crisis.

Soon after that, the governor and legislature started to pump millions of state dollars into the Flint system.

The major expenditure was shutting off the Flint water and going back to the Detroit water system.

Another urban area, the city of Detroit was also on the legislative agenda for the governor but his efforts to bail out the Detroit school system was not an easy sell.

It was a tough sell as House Republicans did not immediately sign-off but eventually they did.

And with a strong bi-partisan vote, state taxpayers allocated $70 million a year for ten years to reduce the Detroit school system debt with state oversight to make sure the money was spent wisely.

2016 was also a hot political year made hotter by the contentious Republican primary for president.

While Donald Trump dominated the debates, the political thinking class figured he would never win, but he did.

The political know-it-alls also predicted Hillary Clinton would beat Bernie Sanders in the March presidential primary, they were wrong again as he beat her handily.

Attorney General Bill Schuette spent millions of dollars investigating any criminal wrongdoing in the Flint water crisis.

He defended the cost by saying you can’t have justice on the cheap.

Back in the legislature they finished the year passing an energy reform plan, boosting freeway speeds on some highways and passing major medical marijuana regulations.

A newly refurbished Capitol dome and building was also completed as we prepare for a new legislative year starting January 11.